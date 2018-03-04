Abduction: Dapchi Youths To Meet Over Rescue Efforts

The Dapchi Youths Development Association (DAYDA), in collaboration with the Forum of Abducted Dapchi School Girls, will on Monday hold a town hall meeting to present its position on the ongoing efforts to rescue 110 students of Government Girls' Science Technical College recently abducted by Boko Haram from the town.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Baba Shehu, DAYDA's General Secretary, the meeting will hold at 10.30 am on Monday at Central Primary School, Dapchi.

"Journalists and other stakeholders are hereby invited to contribute their quota as usual in the campaign for the rescue of our school girls," said DAYDA. The group disclosed that a communique will be issued at the end of the meeting. It also apologized for the short notice given for the meeting.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack