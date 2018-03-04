Abduction: Dapchi Youths To Meet Over Rescue Efforts

The Dapchi Youths Development Association (DAYDA), in collaboration with the Forum of Abducted Dapchi School Girls, will on Monday hold a town hall meeting to present its position on the ongoing efforts to rescue 110 students of Government Girls' Science Technical College recently abducted by Boko Haram from the town.                     According to a statement signed by Mr. Baba Shehu, DAYDA's General Secretary, the meeting will hold at 10.30 am on Monday at Central Primary School, Dapchi.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 04, 2018

The Dapchi Youths Development Association (DAYDA), in collaboration with the Forum of Abducted Dapchi School Girls, will on Monday hold a town hall meeting to present its position on the ongoing efforts to rescue 110 students of Government Girls' Science Technical College recently abducted by Boko Haram from the town.                    

According to a statement signed by Mr. Baba Shehu, DAYDA's General Secretary, the meeting will hold at 10.30 am on Monday at Central Primary School, Dapchi.

"Journalists and other stakeholders are hereby invited to contribute their quota as usual in the campaign for the rescue of our school girls," said DAYDA. The group disclosed that a communique will be issued at the end of the meeting. It also apologized for the short notice given for the meeting.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Cameroon Returns 4 Soldiers, 2 Mobile Policeman Who Fled There During Boko Haram's Attack On Rann
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Graphic Images of Slain Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen and Civilians At Rann Shows They Were Captured, Tied Up And Shot At Close Range By Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
BOKO HARAM CONTACTED ME OVER ABDUCTED DAPCHI SCHOOLGIRLS - AISHA WAKIL
Boko Haram Mama Boko Haram Says Group Has Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram UN Secretary Announces Evacuation Aid Worker In Troubled Northeast Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Seizes Stella Oduah’s Passport Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cameroon Returns 4 Soldiers, 2 Mobile Policeman Who Fled There During Boko Haram's Attack On Rann
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Bars CCT Chairman From Participating In Trial Of Man Who Accused Him Of Bribery
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion APC: Between Oyegun And Tinubu By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: 70 Kwara Youth Groups Vow To Unseat Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How True Is The Saying That The Igbo Have No King? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Man Shoots Himself Outside Of White House - US Secret Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari, Northern Governors Have Lost Our Trust - Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Graphic Images of Slain Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen and Civilians At Rann Shows They Were Captured, Tied Up And Shot At Close Range By Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Commercial Tricycle Operators Accuse SARS Operatives Of Illegal Arrests, Extortion
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad