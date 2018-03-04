Cameroon Returns 4 Soldiers, 2 Mobile Policeman Who Fled There During Boko Haram's Attack On Rann

At least four soldiers and two mobile policemen, who fled to Cameroon during an attack by Boko Haram on Rann, Borno State, have been rescued and returned to Nigeria by Cameroonian troops. Security sources told SaharaReporters that they were handed to Nigerian troops at Gamboru-Ngala. "The soldiers claimed to have fled gunfire that left eight security personnel dead." said a security source. Another source also disclosed that a nurse, Hauwa Mohammed, might have been rescued also by Cameroonian troops. This, however, could not be confirmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2018

The source claimed that her family had received information of her freedom from her abductors.

"The latest information about Hauwa was that her family reported that they were contacted and Informed that she was rescued in Cameroon and will be escorted to Maiduguri today," said the source. Nurse abducted during Boko Haram attack on Rann

0 Comments
