Gov. Fayose Says '2019 Votes' Behind Buhari's Scheduled Visits To Troubled States

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 05, 2018

 

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states, was a calculated political attempt to gain votes ahead of the 2019 general election.

The governor said this on Monday, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka.

Fayose noted that the President failed to visit Yobe state after the abduction students in Dapchi, but graced the wedding ceremony of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s daughter, Hajiya Fatima and her groom, Idris Ajimobi, son of the Oyo state governor, Mr. Abiola Ajimobi, which took place in Kano state over the weekend.

Ayodele Fayose

Mr. Fayose said: “Obviously, the President is more concerned about his reelection in 2019 and his visit to those States that he abandoned during their times of trouble is to seek for votes, not to sympathize with the people of the States on their loses.

“On January 9 and 12, this year, 88 victims of herdsmen attacks were given mass burial in Taraba State. Also on January 11, 2018, another 73 persons killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State were buried in a mass grave in Makurdi, the state capital.

“Meaning that in Taraba and Benue States alone, 161 Nigerians were given mass burial within three days! This never caught the attention of our President. Rather, it was a visit to Nasarawa, a neighboring State to Benue that was important to him.

“To further demonstrate his lack of compassion for Nigerians, while the entire nation, especially parents of the 110 abducted school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State are still in anguish, President Buhari went to Kano last Saturday to attend a social function, thus sparking negative reactions from Nigerians.

“Apparently, it was the negative reactions of Nigerians, especially on Social Media and the effects on the President’s reelection bid that necessitated his hurried visit to Taraba State today, and planned visits to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers States.

“I am sure the people of Taraba State won’t be hoodwinked by the President’s cosmetic sympathy, show of concern and crocodile tears, which he never bordered to shed when hundreds of indigenes of the State were being killed by suspected herdsmen.

“Nigerians can no longer be deceived by a President who never cared for them when they needed him most.

“Therefore, no amount of hurriedly organized campaign visits will sway the people, who never saw the President to protect them from being killed and console them when they lost their dear ones.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Unveils Political Movement For 'Restructuring Nigeria' Campaign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari To Visit Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara And Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Party Drags Federal Govt., INEC, National Assembly To Court Over 2019 Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: 70 Kwara Youth Groups Vow To Unseat Saraki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Foolish President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Unveils Political Movement For 'Restructuring Nigeria' Campaign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Tension Brews In Yenagoa Over Blocking Of Major Road For Jumat Service
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Seizes Stella Oduah’s Passport Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Osinbajo Defends Buhari's Failure To Visit States Over Killings, Abductions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cameroon Returns 4 Soldiers, 2 Mobile Policeman Who Fled There During Boko Haram's Attack On Rann
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Bars CCT Chairman From Participating In Trial Of Man Who Accused Him Of Bribery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari To Visit Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara And Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigeria’s Attorney General Malami Has Attempted To Scuttle The Trial Of Shell And ENI Executives In Milan Before It Starts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Party Drags Federal Govt., INEC, National Assembly To Court Over 2019 Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections U.S. Interested in Nigeria's 2019 Election - Secretary Tillerson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad