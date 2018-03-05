Gunmen Abduct Two Local Government Workers In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted two local government workers in Ondo state, Sahara Reporters learnt on Monday.

It was gathered that the two workers were seized at gunpoint on the Ise road on the Ikare Akoko axis of the state at the weekend.

Our correspondent learned that the kidnappers waylaid the local government workers, dragged them into the bush and took them away.

The victims are workers of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

One of the victims was on Monday morning identified as Mr. Akin Amolumate.

Rafiu Eniayewu, Chairman, Akoko North East Local Government confirmed the kidnap of the council workers to our correspondent in a telephone chat this morning.

Mr. Eniayewu said the two council workers ran into the gunmen on the tiny- Ise road.

He revealed that the kidnap case was reported to the Divisional Police Station in Isua Akoko shortly after the news went viral to the remaining workers of the local council.

“It was shocking to us when we heard about the kidnap of the two council workers and we have contacted their family members while the case has been reported to the DPO in Isua Akoko.

“They [Police] have also asked us to cooperate with them in their effort to rescue our colleagues while we on our side have decided to embark on prayers for their safe return”, Mr. Eniayewu added.

Femi Joseph, Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command also confirmed the kidnap case to Sahara Reporters.

He added that the command had deployed its officers to comb the entire bush in the area in order to locate kidnapped workers and rescue them.

“We have deployed more men to search the entire area mostly by combing the bush, and I can assure that we would rescue them,” the police spokesman added.

On the security lapses in the Akoko road, Mr. Joseph said the State Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju was planning to call a stakeholder meeting to tackle the security situation in the area.

Transporters playing the roads in the Akoko axis have been raising concerns about the poor security situation on the routes which connects Ondo to Kogi and Edo states.

The kidnapping of the local government workers is coming barely a week after a lawyer, Mr. Olumide Ilenusi was abducted by kidnappers on the Oba Akoko road.

Mr. Ilenusi was released after his family members paid a ransom to his abductors.