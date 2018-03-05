President Weah Seeks Nigeria's Help To Tackle Challenges in Liberia

New Liberian President, Mr. George Weah, has sought the support of Nigeria in his efforts to tackle different problems confronting his country.

Mr. Weah, who was in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday, said he would need the assistance of Nigeria to solve the challenges being faced in education, agriculture, mining, health, and youth empowerment by Liberia.

He specifically asked for 6,000 plus teachers to make up for the shortage of good teachers in Liberia’s educational system.

Liberian President, Mr. George Weah

He said: “Your sustained technical assistance for capacity building in these sectors is most welcome. For example, Nigerian teachers and medical volunteers to Liberia, under the Technical Assistance Corps TAC) Agreement with Liberia, have been very crucial in boosting capacity development in Liberia, and it is my hope that this assistance can be considerably increased to address with urgency our most pressing socio-economic needs at this time.

“More specifically, under the Bilateral Teacher Exchange Program, we are seeking 6,000 plus teachers to make up for the shortage of good teachers in our educational system”.

He also urged Nigerian banks not to close down their branches in Liberia just yet, while calling on Nigerian investors to invest more in his country’s economy.

“The Liberian banking sector is dominated by Nigerian banks, and I am made to understand that their Head offices in Nigeria may be considering reducing their support or even shutting them down because of the recent downturn in our economy.

“If this is true, I urge them not to do so, as l am optimistic that trade and commerce will increase in the near future.

“There are also major shortcomings in the electricity and power sectors, in road construction, in housing, in mining, and in fisheries, to name a few, that could be of serious interest to Nigerian investors, either as individuals or companies, or through joint-ventures or public-private partnerships.

“We invite all of you to come to Liberia and explore the many new opportunities for investment that abound to increase under this new political dispensation. I promise you that you will find a government that is not only business friendly, but ready to do business.

“On a personal note, President Buhari, it is my intention, with all due respect and affection, to frequently seek your wise counsel and advice as we embark upon this arduous task of nation-building, reconstruction, and transformation of my country.

“Nigeria’s historical benevolence towards Liberia cannot be quantified. And once again, we seek your urgent and critical assistance.”