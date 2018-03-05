"We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. This Is A Joke; …The Whole World Already Laughing At Us", Video Of MO Ibrahim's Anger On Support For Old Men As Leaders In African Countries Goes Viral

The founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, famously known as Mo Ibrahim, has condemned the continued support for old and ailing people especially by the young people as leaders in the continent.The renowned businessman and philanthropist also condemned the sit-tight attitude of many African leaders while encouraging young Africans to emulate happenings around the world where their peers are being voted in as leaders without any regard to their age.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 05, 2018

Mr. Ibrahim said this in a recent event which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Rwanda President Paul Kegame on the same panel with him.
The video of the event has since gone viral, with social media users praising the old businessman for his candid appraisal of leadership in Africa.

The founder of defunct Celtel communication said: “Please allow me to be frank, don’t take offence. I wish to start from where President Obasanjo stopped about age. You have been president for so long that’s why you are careful with words.

“You see people at 90 years and about to start new terms, you guys are crazy or what (he said referring to youths in attendance).

“We see people in wheelchairs unable to raise hands standing for election. This is a joke; you are free to laugh…the whole world already laughing at us.

“The US, the most important country in the world, like it or not…Obama who is half African anyway was 46, 47 years.

“If ​Obama was in Kenya, ​what would he be doing ? ​ He would ​be driving bus​ maybe.​

“And he was not youngest president. (Bill) Clinton and (JF) Kennedy were even younger.

​”​Why these big countries lead… men in their 40s entrust their nuclear weapon, economies, all resources

“And we only pick up men at 90s to lead us. To lead us where? To the grave?

