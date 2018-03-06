24 Villagers Die in Fresh Herdsmen Attacks In Benue

Fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen has claimed the lives of 24 villagers in Omusu, Benue State.

It was gathered that 24 people were found dead in the community on Tuesday afternoon, up from the death toll of 16 earlier confirmed by the Benue state police command spokesperson, ASP Moses Joel Yamu.

It was gathered that eight 8 more bodies were retrieved from nearby bushes during a search of the area on Tuesday.

It was gathered that of the 24 deaths, there were 14 women and two children.

Reports indicated that the Idoma speaking village which is in Okpokpwu local government area was attacked by some local militants suspected to be herdsmen on Monday.

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, visited the village and other troubled communities on Tuesday.

He directed the state command of the police to ensure that perpetrators of the gruesome killing are arrested and made to face full consequences of the law.

He further described the increased killings in the state as unfortunate, barbaric and unacceptable while lamenting that terrorism is negatively affecting the development of the state.