Stolen Pension Funds: Reps Invite CBN Governor, Okonjo Iweala

The Ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate funds allegedly stolen by the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform headed by Abdulrasheed Maina has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to appear before it.

The committee is saddled with the task of investigating alleged misappropriation of N2billion by the defunct Maina led Pension Reform Task Force.

Also invited to appear before the committee was a former Accountant General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, who, according to the committee should be able to say something about how the pension funds went missing.

The committee is working on the position that Maina alone could not have been able to steal funds from government coffers if did not get support from other quarters.

The Committee also said the investigation would not only focus on Maina, but on all those who were on the pension reform team if its job of tracking and recovering stolen funds from the defunct pension board are to be achieved.

Chairman of the committee, Honorable Anayo Nnebe stated that the investigation of the management of the pension funds would cover the period 2010 to 2013.

Nnebe expressed that head of the agency should submit a comprehensive report detailing the amount made from fund recoveries.

Emefiele, Iweala and Otunla are to appear before the Committee on Monday, March 12th, 2018.

Maina has absconded from the country since being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged mismanagement of pension funds when he was the head of the Pension Reform Task Force.