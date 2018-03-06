Stolen Pension Funds: Reps Invite CBN Governor, Okonjo Iweala

The Ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate funds allegedly stolen by the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform headed by Abdulrasheed Maina has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to appear before it. The committee is saddled with the task of investigating alleged misappropriation of N2billion by the defunct Maina led Pension Reform Task Force. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 06, 2018

The Ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate funds allegedly stolen by the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform headed by Abdulrasheed Maina has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to appear before it.

The committee is saddled with the task of investigating alleged misappropriation of N2billion by the defunct Maina led Pension Reform Task Force. 

Also invited to appear before the committee was a former Accountant General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, who, according to the committee should be able to say something about how the pension funds went missing.

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

The committee is working on the position that Maina alone could not have been able to steal funds from government coffers if did not get support from other quarters.

The Committee also said the investigation would not only focus on Maina, but on all those who were on the pension reform team if its job of tracking and recovering stolen funds from the defunct pension board are to be achieved.

Chairman of the committee, Honorable Anayo Nnebe stated that the investigation of the management of the pension funds would cover the period 2010 to 2013.

Nnebe expressed that head of the agency should submit a comprehensive report detailing the amount made from fund recoveries.

Emefiele, Iweala and Otunla are to appear before the Committee on Monday, March 12th, 2018.

Maina has absconded from the country since being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged mismanagement of pension funds when he was the head of the Pension Reform Task Force.  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar Chomping To Davido's
Corruption Folarin Coker, WIfe Diverted N3 Billion From Account of Lagos State Govt. - EFCC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News National Intelligence Adviser Funds: EFCC Quizzes Babagana Kingibe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Kinsmen Accuse Kogi Senator Of Pocketing N10 billion For Constituency Projects
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses Senior Lawyer Rickey Tarfa’s No-case Submission In Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gov't Identifies 130,000 Individual, Firms Culpable Of Tax Underpayment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Seizes Stella Oduah’s Passport Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar Chomping To Davido's
Corruption Folarin Coker, WIfe Diverted N3 Billion From Account of Lagos State Govt. - EFCC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Unveils Political Movement For 'Restructuring Nigeria' Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News National Intelligence Adviser Funds: EFCC Quizzes Babagana Kingibe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Kinsmen Accuse Kogi Senator Of Pocketing N10 billion For Constituency Projects
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Foolish President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Charge Any Fulani Man With An AK-47 To Court- Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses Senior Lawyer Rickey Tarfa’s No-case Submission In Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
"We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. - Mo Ibrahim
International "We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. This Is A Joke; …The Whole World Already Laughing At Us", Video Of MO Ibrahim's Anger On Support For Old Men As Leaders In African Countries Goes Viral
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Gov't Identifies 130,000 Individual, Firms Culpable Of Tax Underpayment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News EFCC To Arrest Leo Ogor Over Constituency Projects
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections U.S. Interested in Nigeria's 2019 Election - Secretary Tillerson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad