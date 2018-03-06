Two Die Of Cholera In Bauchi

Two people have been confirmed dead from the latest outbreak of cholera in Bauchi state, Nigeria. The Executive Secretary of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Mr. Adamu Gamawa confirmed to journalists that the state had recorded 20 cases of cholera infection, out of which two are dead. He added that efforts to prevent further spread of cholera in the state are ongoing. “The State Rapid Response Team has commenced surveillance across the 20 local government areas in the state,” he stated.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Mar 06, 2018

According to him, BSPHCDA is collaborating with relevant ministries and departments to ensure that Bauchi residents have access to good water supply across the state.

He expressed, “The agency has written to all its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) such as the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Water Board to take measures to prevent its spread. The water board is to ensure a constant supply of potable water to the public and ensure environmental sanitation. These are keys to preventing the spread of the disease.”

Gamawa added that BASEPA would assist in fumigating Bauchi as part of its preventive measures against cholera.

On how to prevent spread of the disease from human to human, he said that a section of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) can serve as an isolated camp for cholera patients.

He, however, advised the public not to panic and to take proactive measures to maintain personal and environmental hygiene.

