Dino Melaye Asks Senate To Veto Buhari On Peace Corps Of Nigeria Bill

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 07, 2018

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the national assembly on Wednesday aaked his colleagues in the Senate to veto President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to sign the Peace Corps Bill of Nigeria into law.

While speaking after raising a point of order at the plenary, Mr. Melaye urged the Senate to consider overriding the President refusal to assent to the bill.

President Buhari had rejected the bill that would have given legal backing to the establishment of Peace Corps of Nigeria as a security agency, citing duplication of duty and funding challenges as reasons.

But while urging lawmakers to undo what the President had done to the bill, the Kogi west senator said: “The same thing happened when the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was to be established; there was also the same complaint that there was no money and all of that.

“But today we can see the advantages of the civil defence and how they have helped in safeguarding the government infrastructure.

“About 5.5 billion dollars was borrowed from euro bond; what part of it will the youths of this country benefit from.

“About one billion dollars is to be spent on security and how does this affect the youth of this country.

“Without fear or favor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 16 years, borrowed N6 trillion and this government in three years, has borrowed N11 trillion but there is no specific program that will empower the youth.

“Also, N500 billion was earmarked for the social investment programme of the Federal Government but we have not seen any impact.

“If the Peace Corps is given an opportunity to exist, thousands will be employed and this will help to fight unemployment in this country.

“We may need to write Mr president to review his position if not we have the power on behalf of the Nigerian youths who voted us to veto him so that people will become the ultimate beneficiaries of this bill.

“The youth of this country must be given priority and they must be respected.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

