IPOB Threatens To Disrupt Any Public Event On Restructuring In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has threatened to disrupt any public event organized by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to discuss restructuring in the South East Nigeria.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Mr. Emma Powerful in a statement on Wednesday warned that such public events will be disrupted by members of the secessionist group.

In the statement, the group warned that any gathering of Igbo leaders to discuss restructuring will be disrupted like the recent meeting of the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) in Enugu was not allowed to hold recently.

File photo of IPOB members demonstrate in Onitsha.

“What happened at the said event will be nothing compared to what shall become of Ohaneze Ndigbo should they attempt to convene any public meeting anywhere in Biafraland to discuss restructuring or how to keep Nigeria one.

“The spontaneous disruption of the ECA event at Enugu, though regrettable, is what shall become of any gathering where compromised, washed-out politicians gather to sell out our people to their Hausa-Fulani masters from the north. What we want and are being killed for is referendum not restructuring; freedom not continued bondage in Nigeria," the group said.