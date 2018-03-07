Obiano Sacks Cabinet Ahead Of Inauguration For Second Term

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has fired all 18 commissioners in his cabinet, senior special advisers and all political appointees as he prepares for his second term inauguration.



The Governor, in a memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu on Wednesday, ordered political appointees, non-civil servant heads of MDAs, SSAa and SAs to submit their handing over note to their Permanent Secretaries or Secretary to the State Government.



“His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servant heads of MDAs in the state submit their handover notes/reports on or before Friday 16`” March 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most senior civil servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.

Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano



“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG. A copy of the handover note/report must be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March 2018”, the memo partly reads.



The Governor also requested all affected to transfer any government properties in their care, including utility vehicles, to the permanent secretary, office of the secretary to the state government on or before Friday, 16th March 2018.



Obiano had earlier set up a committee headed by Ifeanyi Ibezim to oversee the inauguration of his second term in office as the governor of Anambra state.