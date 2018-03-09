Former President Obasanjo Says Provision Of Jobs Is Solution To Terrorism, Other Crimes

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said provision of jobs remains the best solution for curtailing terrorism and other crimes in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Speaking in Maiduguri at the Zero Hunger Program, the former President said most young people in the state become terrorists and kidnappers because they are jobless and unemployed.

He claimed that for every 26 youths in the region, 25 are either jobless or belong to an insurgent group.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The former President said the Zero Hunger Program initiative would help tackle the problem of unemployment and lead to increase output of farm produce in the country.

He added that the country has so many policies that has not contributed to the development of agriculture in the country.

He said, “As a matter of fact, we are trying our best to help the sector to grow regardless of lack of funds and the ability to ensure that the agro sector is resuscitated. This is what we are into, making sure that hunger is put at bay especially in the northeastern corner of Nigeria.

“Out of the seventeen sustainable development goals, set by the United Nations, zero hunger has a validation for fourteen of them which is why it cannot be ignored by any African.”

“Let me assure you that we are not trying to bring more policies beyond what exists now, we have many of these policies that can take us to where we must be,” the former president said.

Obasanjo urged more individuals and stakeholders to invest in food production as a way of creating more employment opportunity and reduction of insurgency in the country.