Kwara Civil Society Group Demands Forensic Audit Of Harmony Holdings Limited

A Kwara State-based civil society group, Kwara Rebirth Ambassadors (KRA), has called for a forensic audit of the state government-owned Harmony Holdings Limited, where monumental fraud was recently discovered by the state legislature. The demand was made in a statement signed on behalf of the group by Mr. Abdulrasheed Akogun, its coordinator. Alluding to the probe of the company by the legislature, the group it is commendable that an investigation was carried out in relation to the books of Harmony Holdings Limited, which manages the juicy properties of Kwara State.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 09, 2018

A Kwara State-based civil society group, Kwara Rebirth Ambassadors (KRA), has called for a forensic audit of the state government-owned Harmony Holdings Limited, where monumental fraud was recently discovered by the state legislature. The demand was made in a statement signed on behalf of the group by Mr. Abdulrasheed Akogun, its coordinator.

Alluding to the probe of the company by the legislature, the group it is commendable that an investigation was carried out in relation to the books of Harmony Holdings Limited, which manages the juicy properties of Kwara State.

However, the group stated that the resolutions of the House, which came after a six-month investigation, into the management of Harmony Holdings, are nothing but a poorly executed protection job.

Harmony Holdings Limited Kwara News

"While we won't hold brief for any of the indicted persons or companies, we enjoin the House of Assembly to be serious for once and stop the comedy-like lawmaking it has been doing since the inception of the 8th Assembly.

"With information at our disposal, the Ali Ahmad-led House of Assembly lacks the moral right to investigate a crime majority of its members were active partakers," said KRA.

It recalled that the legislative quarters was monetised for members of the 7th Assembly under the paltry sum of N3 million naira, while land in that estate cost nothing less than N15 million.

Mr. Ahmad, Speaker of the House, the group said, also benefited from the corruption-infested monetisation policy of the government. He was said to have bought the land he built his home on for N3 million when the prevailing price in the area cost nothing less than N35 million.

"On the issues of Bubbles, the House failed to look into the lease agreement of other equally government-owned assets.
The ADP leased to the former Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Toyin Olokooba, the Kwara Special Guest House.  No. 5 Catchment Road was leased to one Kayode Hassan and Kwara KIPDC leased to a former Commissioner of Justice in the State among others," said the group. .

It stated that that members of the legislature and the Executive have all  benefited from the pilfering of resources.

In addition to the demand for forensic audit, the group demanded the complete profiling of all lands and properties sold by Kwara State since 2003 till date, the publication, by the House, of the full report of its investigative committee and the cessation of sale of government-owned lands and properties until full investigation is concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Government Discovers Hidden Multimillion Properties Linked To Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In The US, UK And UAE
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Immigration Officers Bursted While Trafficking 6 Underage Girls At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senators Abandon Sitting Storm Code Of Conduct Tribunal For Senate President Saraki’s Corruption Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal AIB Report on Port Harcourt Airport Vindicates Us – Dana Air
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ibadan Lounge-Bar Shooting Controversy: Soldier, Not Bar Owner Killed Victim-Witnesses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Arik Aircraft Traveling From Lagos To Accra Makes Emergency Landing Due To Cabin Smoke
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Government Discovers Hidden Multimillion Properties Linked To Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In The US, UK And UAE
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Immigration Officers Bursted While Trafficking 6 Underage Girls At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Housemaid Beats Her Madame To A Coma After Stealing Money And Property In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Adamu Denies Plotting To Remove Saraki
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastors Use Threat Of Curses To Force Church Members To Pay Tithe, Bishop Mike Okonkwo Confesses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senators Abandon Sitting Storm Code Of Conduct Tribunal For Senate President Saraki’s Corruption Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Be Wary Of Chinese Loans, U.S. Warns Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos New Land Use Charge Revives Tinubu, AlphaBeta and Lagos Funds Controversies
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In Suit To Extradite Sen. Kashamu To U.S.
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME UK To Build New £695, 525 Wing In Kirikiri, Lagos Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Dino Melaye Accuses Kogi Governor Of Illegal Importation Of Security Gadgets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Senators Receive N13.5 Million 'Running Cost' Every Month - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad