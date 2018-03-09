Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Two Officers Over Human Trafficking, Discloses Full Identities

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended two of its personnel that were arrested in their attempt to illegally transit six underaged girls out of the country on Thursday through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.  The service through its spokesman, Mr. Sunday James also disclosed that full identities of the culprits.  The culprits were identified as Aroyinbo Oluwadare (SII) and Awosanmi Taiwo Gabriel (IA1).

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 09, 2018

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended two of its personnel that were arrested in their attempt to illegally transit six underaged girls out of the country on Thursday through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.  The service through its spokesman, Mr. Sunday James also disclosed that full identities of the culprits. 

The culprits were identified as Aroyinbo Oluwadare (SII) and Awosanmi Taiwo Gabriel (IA1).

Saharareporters had reported yesterday that the two officers attempted to board six underaged girls to Oman and Kuwait, but the bubble burst when Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel who had laid surveillance for them arrested them. 

The statement said that Comptroller-General of immigration, Muhammad Babandede ordered their suspension from duties with immediate effect in line with Service Rules and Regulations. The statement added: "The suspension is to allow for detailed investigation into the issue with a view to unraveling their level of culpability and indeed other syndicates involved in the act.

"The Comptroller General, therefore, assures the public of management’s commitment to the eradication of smuggling of migrants and trafficking of person activities in the country."

However, a source close to the airport in Lagos confided in Saharareporters that the two suspects were not on duty when they committed the illegal act and even resorted to attacking until they were overpowered by other security agencies at the airport.

Muhammad Babandede-CG of Nigeria Immigration Service

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Government Discovers Hidden Multimillion Properties Linked To Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In The US, UK And UAE
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Politicians Importing Arms Into Nigeria Ahead Of 2019, Says Ekweremadu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex- Minister Akinjide, 2 Others Receive N650m Diezani's Cash - Witness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Housemaid Beats Her Madame To A Coma After Stealing Money And Property In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In Suit To Extradite Sen. Kashamu To U.S.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Immigration Officers Busted While Trafficking 6 Underage Girls At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Government Discovers Hidden Multimillion Properties Linked To Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In The US, UK And UAE
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Meet Nigeria's Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke And Other Dancing Political Gladiators
Politics Group Slams Senator Adeleke For 'Dancing And Ignoring National Issues'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Senators Inspect 'Restricted Security Items' Allegedly Imported by Gov. Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Peace Corps: We Did No Wrong Forcibly Regaining Our Head Office- Dickson Akoh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How I Will Defeat Buhari In 2019-Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Politicians Importing Arms Into Nigeria Ahead Of 2019, Says Ekweremadu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex- Minister Akinjide, 2 Others Receive N650m Diezani's Cash - Witness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Petitions Chief Judge Over Seizure Of Phones At Entrance Of Federal High Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Coup D'etat: Disregard Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's Comment- Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Pastors Use Threat Of Curses To Force Church Members To Pay Tithe, Bishop Mike Okonkwo Confesses
Christianity Pastors Use Threat Of Curses To Force Church Members To Pay Tithe, Bishop Mike Okonkwo Confesses
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Senator Adamu Denies Plotting To Remove Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Benue Cancels Mass Burial, Prepares For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad