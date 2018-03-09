Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Two Officers Over Human Trafficking, Discloses Full Identities

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended two of its personnel that were arrested in their attempt to illegally transit six underaged girls out of the country on Thursday through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The service through its spokesman, Mr. Sunday James also disclosed that full identities of the culprits.

The culprits were identified as Aroyinbo Oluwadare (SII) and Awosanmi Taiwo Gabriel (IA1).

Saharareporters had reported yesterday that the two officers attempted to board six underaged girls to Oman and Kuwait, but the bubble burst when Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel who had laid surveillance for them arrested them.

The statement said that Comptroller-General of immigration, Muhammad Babandede ordered their suspension from duties with immediate effect in line with Service Rules and Regulations. The statement added: "The suspension is to allow for detailed investigation into the issue with a view to unraveling their level of culpability and indeed other syndicates involved in the act.

"The Comptroller General, therefore, assures the public of management’s commitment to the eradication of smuggling of migrants and trafficking of person activities in the country."

However, a source close to the airport in Lagos confided in Saharareporters that the two suspects were not on duty when they committed the illegal act and even resorted to attacking until they were overpowered by other security agencies at the airport.

Muhammad Babandede-CG of Nigeria Immigration Service