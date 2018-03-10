National Association Of Kwara State Students Deny Holding Pro-Saraki Rally

The leadership of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) has refuted reports that the group participated in a rally in support of the Senate President, Mr. Bukola Saraki, over his trial for false assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).



NAKSS made the clarification in a statement released on Saturday. The association said it is a neutral body devoted to the promotion of students' interests and supporting individuals, who have assisted its members. According to the statement, jointly signed by its President and National Publicity Secretary, it was the President of its Senate and in his personal capacity that took part in Friday's pro-Saraki rally.



"We need to state it categorically that the generality of Kwara State students were not carried along. Even the Senate President did not inform the Senate Council in an execution of such action because the inaugural sitting is yet to hold. It is totally outrageous and ridiculous that the movement of Kwara State Students will not have up to fifteen (15) people," said the association.



It added that the president of its Senate did not disclose to the NAKSS leadership why he deemed it fit to show solidarity to Mr. Saraki in his personal capacity. NAKSS stated that it was disappointed by the decision of the President of its Senate to make it appear as though he had the consent of the national leadership. "We are very sad that different news outlets tagged his decision as that of the union and Kwara State students in general, even when it did not come from the Secretariat, which has the exclusive right to release an official statement on behalf of the union," said NAKSS.



The association said it was making the clarification to inform the general public that the solidarity protest held in Abuja featured the Senate President "in his own personal name and interest, and not that of the National Association of Kwara State Students."



"We hereby use this medium to reinstate our commitment towards the welfare of all Kwara State Students schooling at home and in Diaspora," said the group.

