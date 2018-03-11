Stop Killings In Adamawa, Benue, Taraba Or Face Court Martial, Nigerian Army Warns Commanders

Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it has warned its commanders to take decisive action to stop ongoing killings and destruction of properties in Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states or face a court-martial.

Killings and other forms of criminalities attributed to ethnic militias and Fulani herdsmen have continued in many communities in the three states despite the massive deployment of troops based on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Army said its attention had been drawn to the continued disturbing, senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the three states and “strongly warns the perpetrators of these crimes to desist forthwith, in a statement by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations.

Nigerian Army

Chukwu added that army and other security agencies were already working assiduously to identify and arrest all those involved in those acts “regardless of their disposition in the society, including government functionaries”.

“We would like to unequivocally reiterate that the Army Headquarters warns the arsonists and the killers to stop or face decisive action by troops.

“Our Rules of Engagement (ROE) are clear on arson and murder, therefore, no such criminal acts would be allowed in any of the aforementioned states.

“The public is please reminded that when troops are called out for internal security operations, they are not to joke or persuade anyone.

“We have warned our commanders on the ground to take decisive actions or face court-martial,” the army spokesman threatened.