Stop Killings In Adamawa, Benue, Taraba Or Face Court Martial, Nigerian Army Warns Commanders

Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it has warned its commanders to take decisive action to stop ongoing killings and destruction of properties in Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states or face a court-martial. Killings and other forms of criminalities attributed to ethnic militias and Fulani herdsmen have continued in many communities in the three states despite the massive deployment of troops based on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.        

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 11, 2018

Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it has warned its commanders to take decisive action to stop ongoing killings and destruction of properties in Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states or face a court-martial.

Killings and other forms of criminalities attributed to ethnic militias and Fulani herdsmen have continued in many communities in the three states despite the massive deployment of troops based on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.        

The Army said its attention had been drawn to the continued disturbing, senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the three states and “strongly warns the perpetrators of these crimes to desist forthwith, in a statement by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations.

Nigerian Army

Chukwu added that army and other security agencies were already working assiduously to identify and arrest all those involved in those acts “regardless of their disposition in the society, including government functionaries”.

“We would like to unequivocally reiterate that the Army Headquarters warns the arsonists and the killers to stop or face decisive action by troops.

“Our Rules of Engagement (ROE) are clear on arson and murder, therefore, no such criminal acts would be allowed in any of the aforementioned states.

“The public is please reminded that when troops are called out for internal security operations, they are not to joke or persuade anyone.

“We have warned our commanders on the ground to take decisive actions or face court-martial,” the army spokesman threatened.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military Coup D'etat: Disregard Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's Comment- Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Cameroon Returns 4 Soldiers, 2 Mobile Policeman Who Fled There During Boko Haram's Attack On Rann
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Army Recovers Corpses Of Soldiers, Arrests, Kills Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Anti-Terrorism Offensive: Nigeria Orders 40 Helicopters
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Military Herdsmen Killings Army Launches 44 Day Operation In Benue And Taraba
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News First Executive Governor Of Adamawa State Dies In Yola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Abundant Party Urges Buhari To Reject UK's Prison Offer
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Prof Remi Sonaiya Declares Interest In Presidential Seat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Officials Embezzling Money Meant For Us – Libya Returnees Cry Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Will Defeat Buhari In 2019-Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News National Association Of Kwara State Students Deny Holding Pro-Saraki Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Igbo Community In Kaduna Cries Out Over Missing Kinsmen After Kasuwa Magani Crisis
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics VP Osinbajo's Mother: I Pray For Release Of Dapchi Girls Everyday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Meet Nigeria's Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke And Other Dancing Political Gladiators
Politics Group Slams Senator Adeleke For 'Dancing And Ignoring National Issues'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Thugs Disrupt Senator's Empowerment Program
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad