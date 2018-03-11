U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Expected in Nigeria On Monday

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Rex Tillerson, who has been on a week-long tour of Africa will arrive in Abuja on Monday for his first official visit to Nigeria.

In a press advisory on Sunday, the U.S. Embassy said Tillerson would hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Discussion between Buhari and the US Secretary is expected to include the fight against Boko Haram insurgency as well humanitarian issues in Nigeria’s Northeast and the Lake Chad basin.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

He is also expected also to meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and take part in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

“When he arrives, Tillerson will become the highest-ranking official in the Trump Administration to visit Nigeria.

“The secretary is expected to hold a press conference at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday by 11.45 a.m

“Tillerson is expected to be joined in the press availability by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama,” the embassy stated.

The U.S Secretary began his visit to Africa just days after he announced a new 533 million dollars aid package for Africa out of which 128 million dollars was earmarked for Nigeria and countries of the Lake Chad region.