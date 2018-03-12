Civil Society Group Backs NBA Protest Against Lagos Land Use Charge

A civil society group, Joint Action Front (JAF) said it will join in the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA planned protest against the recent increase in Land Use Charge in Lagos state. The Ikeja branch of NBA is anchoring a peaceful protest to kick against the enforcement of the recent increase in the land use charge by Lagos state government. JAF enjoined all citizens to join the protest, saying that the masses would be greatest victims of the ‘wicked policy’.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 12, 2018

A civil society group, Joint Action Front (JAF) said it will join in the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA planned protest against the recent increase in Land Use Charge in Lagos state.

The Ikeja branch of NBA is anchoring a peaceful protest to kick against the enforcement of the recent increase in the land use charge by Lagos state government.

JAF enjoined all citizens to join the protest, saying that the masses would be greatest victims of the ‘wicked policy’.

Pro-labor Joint Action Front activists in Lagos SaharaReporters Media

“JAF notes, from its preliminary study of the obnoxious Land Use charges that the working people and the poor masses of traders, women, and artisans would be greatest victims of the wicked policy, which would manifest in indiscriminate increases by Shylock landlords.”

The CSO asserted that the Governor had employed the service of some ‘political jobbers’ to sell the increment to Lagosians and convince them that the new tax would contribute to the development of Lagos and make life easy for Lagosians.

“JAF urges Lagosians to see the NBA Ikeja led protest as a wakeup call to RESIST and DEFEAT all the anti-people and repressive policies of the APC Ambode Government of Lagos that daily manifest demolition of shops and houses of the poor, unlawful arrests, extortions, detention and imprisonment of hundreds of poor masses indiscriminately arrested on both major roads and inside the streets for premeditated charges of wandering, street trading and road crossing, etc,” the group said.

The group also appealed to well-meaning Lagosians including labor unions to join forces with NBA Ikeja and collectively reject what it described as the anti-people and wicked increases in the Land Use charges imposed by the exploitative Ambode Lagos Government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Ondo Judiciary Workers To Call Off Four-Month-Old Strike This Week
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Ribadu, Buhari And The Tenacity Of Integrity By Chidi Oguamanam
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Let’s Have Part Time Legislators By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News 83 ‘Biafra’ Activists Arrested In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Benue killings: I’m surprised IGP Idris disobeyed my directive – Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Benue Senator To Buhari: My People Are Not Happy With You
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Villa Policemen Protest Unpaid Allowances Since 2015
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News US Secretary Of State Tillerson Arrives Abuja For Brief Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Stop Killings In Adamawa, Benue, Taraba Or Face Court Martial, Nigerian Army Warns Commanders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Dasukigate: Dokpesi Did No Job for N2.1bn Received -Witness
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected President Of International Criminal Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money Outrage In Nigeria Over Senators' N13.5 Million Monthly Allowance
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Senator Dino Melaye Revealing To Muhammed Audu How He Framed Others In His Assassination Story
Politics Kogi Govt Trying To Frame Me For Murder, Says Sen. Melaye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Niger Delta ICPC Grills Niger Delta Power Officials Over Contract Scam
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad