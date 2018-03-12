Dasukigate: Dokpesi Did No Job for N2.1bn Received -Witness

The trial of a former Chairman, DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, continued on Friday, March 9, 2018 before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, with Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, the twelfth prosecution witness (PW12), revealing how the defendant received funds from the Office of National Security Adviser, under the leadership of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), for services not rendered. Under cross-examination by Kanu Agabi, SAN, counsel for Dokpesi, the EFCC operative, stressed that the defendant “did not do any contract but was paid”.

The trial of a former Chairman, DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, continued on Friday, March 9, 2018 before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, with Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, the twelfth prosecution witness (PW12), revealing how the defendant received funds from the Office of National Security Adviser, under the leadership of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), for services not rendered.

Under cross-examination by Kanu Agabi, SAN, counsel for Dokpesi, the EFCC operative, stressed that the defendant “did not do any contract but was paid”.

“This was what led to his prosecution, and the funds involved is N2.120 billion, which went out from the national security account,” he said.

Madaki, who told the court that he never at anytime saw the budget of the NSA as he was not asked to investigate it, noted that funds which in the account, “were there for purposes and some of the beneficiaries of the said money, did genuine contracts and got paid”.

“Dokpesi did not do any contract, but was paid,” he added.

He said: “The funds were found in his account and there was no reason for it. No services rendered. The funds have a purpose. Other beneficiaries did genuine contracts and got paid, but the two defendants (Dokpesi and DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd) here did not do any contract to be paid for”.

Dokpesi alongside DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd, owners of African Independent Television, AIT, and Raypower are being prosecuted by the EFCC, on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and breach of public trust.

He is alleged to have received N2.1billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, between October 2014 and March 2015, which was used for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential media campaign.

Justice Tsoho, thereafter adjourned to April 13, 2018 for “continuation of cross-examination”.

