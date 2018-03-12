Fayose Questions Buhari’s Competence Over Comment About IGP

The governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Monday wondered if President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of aware of things happening around him and indeed, across the country.

Governor Fayose said this while reacting to claim by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day in Benue.

The President had said at a stakeholder meeting in Markurdi, that he was not aware that Mr. Idris Ibrahim, the Inspector General of Police, never obeyed his instruction to immediately move to Benue shortly after over 70 persons were massacred in some communities in the state by suspected herdsmen.

Fayose and Buhari

Reacting to the President’s confession, Fayose in a tweet on Monday said: “What manner of a President will give order to the IGP on January 9, only to be telling Nigerians on March 12 (2 months after) that he never knew that the IGP disobeyed his order? Does this President really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?

“I am not even sure that President Buhari is aware of anything about the abducted 110 Dapchi school girls. We are in serious problem in Nigeria.”