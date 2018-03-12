Kogi Govt Trying To Frame Me For Murder, Says Sen. Melaye

Mr Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west constituency has accused his state government of trying to frame him up for murder.Mr. Melaye said this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Monday.“Kogi State govt trying to frame me up again for murder in the 2nd Assassination attempt on my life on June 12 2017 in lokoja. Fools always forget the God factor in the affairs of men. Their design is to bombard me with cases using the Police and AGF. I refuse to be intimidated,” he tweeted.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 12, 2018

Mr Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west constituency has accused his state government of trying to frame him up for murder.

Mr. Melaye said this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Monday.

“Kogi State govt trying to frame me up again for murder in the 2nd Assassination attempt on my life on June 12 2017 in lokoja. Fools always forget the God factor in the affairs of men. Their design is to bombard me with cases using the Police and AGF. I refuse to be intimidated,” he tweeted.

 Senator Dino Melaye Revealing To Muhammed Audu How He Framed Others In His Assassination Story Senator Dino Melaye Revealing To Muhammed Audu How He Framed Others In His Assassination Story



The lawmaker and his state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, have been at loggerheads resulting in an attempt to recall the senator from the Senate.

The Governor, however, denied any involvement in the recall attempt.

This was followed by claim by the Senator of an assasination attempt on him in his hometown.

The police later arrested the sole administrator of Ijumu, Taofiq Isa, and released him on bail over the incident. 

But the Federeal Government later dragged Mr. Melaye before an Abuja court for allegedly claiming falsely that assasins want to kill him.

The first counts reads; “That you, Senator Dino Melaye, male, of the Senate, National Assembly, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, on or about the month of April 2017 at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in the cause of an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on you, sometimes in April 2017, you gave information to the police stating that one Mr. Edward Onoja David (Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State) did mastermind the attack with intent to convict him for the offence which statement you either knew or believe to be false and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963”.

