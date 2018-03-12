OPC Warns Herdsmen Against Killings In Southwest Nigeria

Aare Gani Adams, leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Oduduwa People’s Congress has warned that killings by herdsmen will not be permitted in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State, Adams warned not to take advantage of the accommodating nature of the Yoruba people to carry out atrocities in the Southwest region.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 12, 2018

” Yoruba people are by nature very accommodating, we are brave and courageous, however, we will not allow the indiscriminate killings of our people, we will resist any attempt by the herdsmen to spill innocent blood in the southwest,” Adams who is the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland said.

Otunba Gani Adams, leader of the Odua People's Congress

Although cases of killings related to herders/farmers conflicts have not occurred on a large scale in the Southwest, there have been incidents of attacks in Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo state.

Most of the attacks attributed to herdsmen against farmers in the Southwest have occurred in Ondo state.

The farmland of former presidential aspirant and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae has been burnt twice by men suspected to be herders.  

Also, 65-year old Patience Salami was hacked to death in her farm recently while  200 hectares of farmland was destroyed in Arodoye community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State among other similar attacks.

