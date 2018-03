Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Tillerson’s arrived at the State House, Abuja around 4.07 p.m local time for the meeting.









President Buhari and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in State House, Abuja.

PHOTONEWS: US Secretary Tillerson, President Buhari Meets in Abuja





The U.S Secretary of State is expected to talk to the media after the meeting with President Buhari before departing Nigeria for Washington later today.