AfDB Partners International Solar Alliance To Deliver Power To 250 Million Africans

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has entered into a partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), to provide power to 250 million Africans through its Desert to Power Solar Initiative. In the agreement signed on the sidelines of the inaugural ISA conference, AfDB will deploy plants that will bring 10,000 megawatts of solar produced electricity to 90 million homes that are currently not connected to any power grid.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 13, 2018

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has entered into a partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), to provide power to 250 million Africans through its Desert to Power Solar Initiative.

In the agreement signed on the sidelines of the inaugural ISA conference, AfDB will deploy plants that will bring 10,000 megawatts of solar produced electricity to 90 million homes that are currently not connected to any power grid.

Speaking at the signing, Amadou Hott, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, said the partnership will help the continent attain its drive towards a universal access to energy. “This signing is an important milestone for the Bank in its efforts to lead the continent’s transformation towards sustainable energy, through the use of solar technologies, and in its bid to reach universal access to energy in Africa. The agreement is a key lift in the bank’s broader Light up and power Africa initiative.”

International Solar Alliance. Reliable Academy

The deal will see ISA and AfDB technical assistance and knowledge transfer for solar development and construction in African countries with lots of sunlight.

Most importantly, the relationship will help AfDB develop finance instruments for off-grid solar projects and large-scale solar independent power producers for African ISA member countries.

The conference which was hosted in New Delhi- the Indian capital on March 11, was co-chaired by its Prime Minister- Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron described the alliance’s three top priorities as the identification of solar projects, mobilization of public and private finance at scale with a focus on guarantee instruments, and transfer of innovative technology solutions and capacity building.

The Indian Prime Minister emphasized on the need to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone.

50 countries were marked present with the presence of their heads of state/government and ministers, 11 of whom were African Presidents and prime ministers. Solar manufacturers, developers, financial institutions, green funds, innovators, start-ups and NGOs were also in attendance.

The International Solar Alliance initiative came into life during the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. It was berthed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande. The Alliance is a coalition of solar resource rich countries designed to address their energy needs through a common and agreed approach. 32 of the 60-member countries in the alliance are from Africa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Energy President Jonathan Names Olufemi Ajayi As Petroleum Technology Development Fund Boss
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala And Madueke Summoned To Senate For Fuel Crisis
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corporations Delta Communities Accuse BEDC Of Corruption, Plan Suit And Mass Protest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Energy Oshiomhole Sacks Chairman Of Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Chiedu Ugbo Appointed Ag Managing Director Of Niger Delta Power Holding Company As FG Fires Management Team
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Confab Delegate: Nigeria Loses Around N320 Billion To Gas Flaring
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fayose Questions Buhari’s Competence Over Comment About IGP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Benue killings: I’m surprised IGP Idris disobeyed my directive – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Rejects Amendment To Electoral Act
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Open Letter To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu By Sylvester Odion Akhaine
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Blew Lid On Senators' Running Cost - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Lalong, Sports Minister In War of Words Over Buhari's Visit To Benue
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Press Release Buhari Summons Inspector General, Demands Explanation On Benue Saga
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lagos Lawmaker Runs Away From Question About Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Land Charge Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion #HATESPEECHBILL: The Law Of Boomerang Respects No One By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad