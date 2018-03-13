'Buhari Not In Charge', PDP Chairman, Others Say On IGP's Disobedience Of President

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the failure of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to obey the presidential directive to relocate to Benue following killings by herdsmen in the state showed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of his government.

Secondus told Punch: “Buhari is not in charge of anything. He does not have genuine people around him.

“How can a President give a directive and it is ignored? Yet he did not know.

“How would he know when he surrounds himself with sycophants?”

In the same vein, chairman Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, says the disobedience of President Buhari’s by Inspector General of Police should have made heads roll in his administration.

He said, “If the commander-in-chief is just realizing that his command was not obeyed one month after, there is something wrong with the system. By now, heads should have rolled in this system.”

Similarly, the National Chairman of the NCP, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the President’s claim that he was unaware of the refusal of the IGP to comply with his directive was unacceptable.

“How can the President not be aware? If indeed he is not aware; it goes to show how this administration is being run.

“With all due respect, if the man (IGP) has not done what he is supposed to do as instructed, it simply means he is undermining your authority and as President, you should know what to do,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday said he was not aware that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ignored his instruction to relocate to Benue during the crisis in the state.

“But I did not know that the IG did not stay in the state. I am getting to know this at this meeting. I am quite surprised.

“Let me appeal to our people to apply more restraints. The relationship between farmers and herders will continue; it behooves us to keep encouraging ourselves to live together peacefully,” he said.