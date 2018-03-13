Communal Violence: El-Rufai Orders Security Beef Up At Kaduna/Plateau Boundary, Arrest Of Perpetrators

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, ordered security agencies in the state and neighbouring Plateau State  to work together  to quell the crisis along the boundary shared by both states. The governor also called security agencies in both states to team up and arrest those responsible for the killings in the area. According to a statement signed by Mr. Sam Aruwan, spokesman to Mr. El-Rufai, the governor gave the order on Tuesday and equally directed that security be beefed up in the area.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 13, 2018

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, ordered security agencies in the state and neighbouring Plateau State  to work together  to quell the crisis along the boundary shared by both states. The governor also called security agencies in both states to team up and arrest those responsible for the killings in the area. According to a statement signed by Mr. Sam Aruwan, spokesman to Mr. El-Rufai, the governor gave the order on Tuesday and equally directed that security be beefed up in the area.

The governor gave the order in view of the cross-boundary violence between communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which has yielded a tragic cycle of attack and reprisal.

Mr. El-Rufai condoled with the families of victims and stated that State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been mobilized to provide relief.

Nasir El-Rufai
"Mr. Nasir El-Rufai has received reports of communal clashes in the boundary area with Plateau State. Lives and property were lost in the clashes, especially in Kigam village of Kauru Local Government and a community in Bassa Local Government Aea of nearby Plateau state.

“The governor is saddened by this unfortunate incident and he has since condoled families of the victims and  directed that urgent security measures be taken around the boundary with Plateau State to secure lives and property. 

“The governor directed security agencies operating in Kaduna State to liaise with their counterparts in Plateau State and ensure that Kaduna State citizens are adequately protected, communities secured and that there be no escalation of the mayhem," said the statement. 

It added that Mr. El-Rufai also ordered security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators as well as directed SEMA to mobilize relief materials to Kigam community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Plateau Governor Sacks Council Chairman Over Killings
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari: I Cannot Overlook Killings In Benue Or Any Part Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency OPC Warns Herdsmen Against Killings In Southwest Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Borno Closes Schools As Buhari's Ransom Payments Sparks Fears Of More Boko Haram Abductions
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Four die In Attack by Herdsmen In Ebonyi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Former President Obasanjo Says Provision Of Jobs Is Solution To Terrorism, Other Crimes
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fayose Questions Buhari’s Competence Over Comment About IGP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Benue killings: I’m surprised IGP Idris disobeyed my directive – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Rejects Amendment To Electoral Act
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Open Letter To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu By Sylvester Odion Akhaine
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Blew Lid On Senators' Running Cost - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Lalong, Sports Minister In War of Words Over Buhari's Visit To Benue
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Press Release Buhari Summons Inspector General, Demands Explanation On Benue Saga
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lagos Lawmaker Runs Away From Question About Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Land Charge Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion #HATESPEECHBILL: The Law Of Boomerang Respects No One By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad