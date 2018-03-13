Communal Violence: El-Rufai Orders Security Beef Up At Kaduna/Plateau Boundary, Arrest Of Perpetrators

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, ordered security agencies in the state and neighbouring Plateau State to work together to quell the crisis along the boundary shared by both states. The governor also called security agencies in both states to team up and arrest those responsible for the killings in the area. According to a statement signed by Mr. Sam Aruwan, spokesman to Mr. El-Rufai, the governor gave the order on Tuesday and equally directed that security be beefed up in the area.



The governor gave the order in view of the cross-boundary violence between communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which has yielded a tragic cycle of attack and reprisal.



Mr. El-Rufai condoled with the families of victims and stated that State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been mobilized to provide relief.

Nasir El-Rufai

"Mr. Nasir El-Rufai has received reports of communal clashes in the boundary area with Plateau State. Lives and property were lost in the clashes, especially in Kigam village of Kauru Local Government and a community in Bassa Local Government Aea of nearby Plateau state.



“The governor is saddened by this unfortunate incident and he has since condoled families of the victims and directed that urgent security measures be taken around the boundary with Plateau State to secure lives and property.



“The governor directed security agencies operating in Kaduna State to liaise with their counterparts in Plateau State and ensure that Kaduna State citizens are adequately protected, communities secured and that there be no escalation of the mayhem," said the statement.



It added that Mr. El-Rufai also ordered security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators as well as directed SEMA to mobilize relief materials to Kigam community.