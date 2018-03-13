House of Representatives Lifts Suspension on Jibrin

Nigeria’s lower chamber, the House of Representatives on Tuesday lifted the suspension placed on the former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin. The Kano lawmaker was suspended in 2017 for 180 legislative days, for exposing paddings of the budget by the leadership of the House. He was however not allowed to return to the chamber at the expiration of the period as the leadership of the House demanded that he should write a letter formally apologizing for allegedly lying against them.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 13, 2018

The lifting of the suspension followed a letter of apology purportedly written by Jibrin to the Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Dogara said with the letter, the legislator had met all the conditions necessary for him to resume his duties.

According to the Speaker, Jibrin was free to resume his legislative duties whenever he so wished.

