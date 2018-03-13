Plateau Governor Sacks Council Chairman Over Killings

Mr. Simon Angyol, the Management Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state has been sacked over incessant killings in his locality.

Governor Simon Lalong informed lawmakers of the sack of the local government chairman in a letter to the State’s House of Assembly on Tuesday.

“Following certain unpleasant development in the management of Bokkos local government council, I wish to seek approval for the removal of Mr. Simon Angyol as Management Committee Chairman of the Council.

Governor of Plateau State

“I also wish to seek your approval to appoint Mr. Tamai Simon as the new Management Committee Chairman of the Council,” he stated.

The lawmakers approved the removal of Angyol and appointment of Simon in accordance with the request of the governor.