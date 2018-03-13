President Trump Fires US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson After He Returned From Nigeria

President Donald Trump has fired US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, a day after his trip to Africa was abruptly cut short. Mr. Tillerson's last assignment was a short meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja yesterday. Prior to the visit to Nigeria's the US State Department had announced that Mr. Tillerson had been recalled to return to the US for some pressing matters. The Secretary of State had barely landed in the US when his sack was announced Mr. Tillerson was replaced with the Director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo. Rex Tillerson with President Muhammadu Buhari