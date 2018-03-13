Scores Killed In Fresh Attacks in Plateau

Killings and wanton destruction of houses and farmlands have continued in rural communities in Plateau State as Mr. Ivy Gulu, Public Relations Officer of the Irigwe Development Association, told journalists on Tuesday 23 persons were killed on Monday night at Dundu, a village in Kwall District of Bassa. “Twenty-three persons were killed in an attack on Dundu village last night. We are already preparing for a mass burial,” Gulu who added that many others were missing and were feared killed said. He added that many houses were burnt down by the invaders.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 13, 2018

He lamented that the attacks came on a day slated for the mass burial of those killed last week.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the spokesman of the Police Command in Plateau, confirmed the attack.

But he said he cannot speak on the number of casualties until the Deputy Commissioner (Operations), Mr. Taiwo Jebiyesu, deployed to the scene of the crime for an on-the-spot assessment returned from the assignment.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed and one injured in an attack on Hirshi, a village in Bassa Local Government of Plateau, Maj. Umar Adams, spokesman, Special Task Force (STF), in charge of security in Plateau, has confirmed.

News Agency of Nigeria report quoted Adams as confirming that the attackers invaded the village in the midnight on Monday

He said that the injured victim had been taken to Bassa General Hospital for medical attention.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

