Shenu Sani Urges FG To Keep Its Promise On Minimum Wage Increment

Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of increasing the minimum wage of workers. The Kaduna senator who said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday appealed to the government to implement the increment in wages in the third quarter of the year as recently promised by Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity.   

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 13, 2018

Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of increasing the minimum wage of workers.

The Kaduna senator who said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday appealed to the government to implement the increment in wages in the third quarter of the year as recently promised by Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity.   

According to him, if the promise was made in the interest of the workers, it has to be implemented, but if it was made as a political statement there would certainly be a repercussion. Senator Shehu Sani

“The honor of the government and the integrity is to keep to that promise and that pledge if not, it is going to affect the relationship between workers and the government, ‘’he said.

Sani added that the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage was long overdue as workers in the country are facing various challenges and hardships.

He added, “I do not think Nigerian workers are doing well if you look at the reality of life today, the economic situation and compare it to the minimum wage.

“It means what they are earning, there is nothing to write home about as they have bills to settle, school fees for the children, house rents, among others.

“If you put all these into perspectives, you will see that the minimum wage is no more a minimum wage because it cannot even take care of their basic necessities.

“So, as representatives of the people, we have both the constitutional, political, moral responsibility to advance, defend and protect the cause of workers’ demand, ‘’ he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Full Text Of President Buhari’s 2018 Budget Speech
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Opinion Ogonis Are Poised To Resist $hell and Jonathan's Government By Any Means Necessary
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business VP Sambo Endangers Nigeria; Bent On Selling Key Security Network To PDP Financier, Emeka Offor-PREMIUM TIMES
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business She Leads Africa Launches Pitch Competition For Female Entrepreneurs In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Modest Strides Of A Vilified President By Honest Offor
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fayose Questions Buhari’s Competence Over Comment About IGP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Benue killings: I’m surprised IGP Idris disobeyed my directive – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Rejects Amendment To Electoral Act
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Open Letter To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu By Sylvester Odion Akhaine
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Blew Lid On Senators' Running Cost - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Lalong, Sports Minister In War of Words Over Buhari's Visit To Benue
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Press Release Buhari Summons Inspector General, Demands Explanation On Benue Saga
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lagos Lawmaker Runs Away From Question About Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Land Charge Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion #HATESPEECHBILL: The Law Of Boomerang Respects No One By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad