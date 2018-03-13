Why I Blew Lid On Senators' Running Cost - Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has explained that he blew the lid on the jumbo running allowance being received by senators because he wants such payments to be stopped.

According to him, stoppage of payment of N13.5 million monthly running costs and other such bogus payments to Senators would make the National Assembly attractive to only people who have ideas.

The Senator who spoke to BBC on Monday also said the National Assembly is one of the most non-transparent organs of government.

Senator-Elect Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central

“I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue. The National Assembly is one of the most non-transparent organs of government. It pricked my conscience and I decided to burst the bubble and open the National Assembly to public scrutiny.

“If the payment system was ended then parliament would only be attractive to people who contribute ideas,” the senator said.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly recently revealed that lawmakers receive N13.5 million as running costs in addition to their over N700,000 monthly consolidated salaries and allowances.

The revelation by the senator was the first time a member of the upper chamber of the National Assembly will confirm the speculated humongous allowances which some have argued, put lawmakers in Nigeria in the league of highest paid legislators in the world.