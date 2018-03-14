Capital Importation Into Nigeria Up By 120% In 2017 - NBS

Data from the Nigerian Bureau Statistics says the total capital imported into the country in 2017 increased from 5.1 billion dollars to 12.2 billion dollars. “When we consider the full year data, total capital imported into Nigeria stood at US$12.2bn in 2017 compared with US$5.1bn recorded in 2016,” business site- Proshareng.com wrote. In its recent figures for the fourth quarter of 2017, NBS says the gross value of capital imports to the country was US$5.38 bn. This is a 30% increase from the 3rd quarter.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

Data from the Nigerian Bureau Statistics says the total capital imported into the country in 2017 increased from 5.1 billion dollars to 12.2 billion dollars.

“When we consider the full year data, total capital imported into Nigeria stood at US$12.2bn in 2017 compared with US$5.1bn recorded in 2016,” business site- Proshareng.com wrote.

In its recent figures for the fourth quarter of 2017, NBS says the gross value of capital imports to the country was US$5.38 bn. This is a 30% increase from the 3rd quarter.

NBS

The rise of foreign inflow into the country was driven largely by portfolio investments- funds from international stock market investors.

Portfolio investment constituted 65% of capital inflow in the quarter under view. Foreign flows into Nigerian stocks increased by 21% from q3 to q4. Since portfolio investment is concentrated in the uncertain market of shares trading, its impact is not wholly felt on the economy. Most significant, are Foreign Direct Investments. (FDI).

This nature of investments made up 7% of the country’s investment basket in Q4. However, FDI inflows rose by 222% q/q to US$378m. Some semblance of stability has returned to Nigeria’s investment environment, thanks to the Investor and Export foreign exchange window.

The government will need to give more assurances of its sanctity of contract and infrastructural growth, if FDI inflow is to increased and sustained.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Business Shenu Sani Urges FG To Keep Its Promise On Minimum Wage Increment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Militants Attack ExxonMobil’s Offshore Facilities
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business European Union Signs Funding Pact With Nigeria, Ghana, 14 Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Mall For Africa Connects African Online Retailers To Europe, North America
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Nigerian Passengers Reject Delta Airlines’ Old Planes
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama Addresses Embassy Reforms And Non-Payment Of Student Tuition For Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Vehicle In Convoy Of Akeredolu's Wife Kills 2 Undergraduates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Amendment: We Will Resist If Senate Attempt To Veto President Buhari, Says APC Senators
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Adamu: Senate President Using Ekweremadu To Do Dirty Work
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Protest By Muslim Groups Rocks National Assembly Public Hearing Over Amasa Firdus, Law School Hijab Controversy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Metuh Arrives To Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity World Famous Physicist, Stephen Hawking, Dies At 76
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore: Courage Personified By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Asks IGP To Submit Report Of Police Activities In 'Troubled' States
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Melaye Accuses Kogi Of Creating 'State Police'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria - Immigration Service
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad