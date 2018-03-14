Christian Association Claims Herdsmen Destroy 500 Churches In Benue

Rev. Akpen Leva, Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has revealed that herdsmen have destroyed over 500 churches in different parts of the state since 2011. He said this in Makurdi on Tuesday, adding that most worshippers at the affected churches were also displaced as a result of the crisis.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

He said this in Makurdi on Tuesday, adding that most worshippers at the affected churches were also displaced as a result of the crisis.

“The destruction cuts across Catholic, Pentecostal, NKST, Anglican and several other churches located in areas affected by the crisis. Christian-Association-of-Nigeria-CAN

“The level of destruction is actually worrisome and that is the more reason why there is every need for the Federal Government to consider availing these churches some form of compensation so that we can rebuild the affected structures and also effect repairs on others.

 “Majority of those affected in the crisis are Christians, which means that the Church also carries the burden of contributing its widow’s mite to the upkeep of the close to 170,000 persons displaced in the state as a result of the crisis.

“The situation in Benue State at the moment is pathetic; the state government has been overwhelmed because of the magnitude of the devastation and the number of the displaced.

“There is certainly no way a state government can cope with the kind of number of IDPs the government is catering for at the moment,” the cleric said.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

