Electoral Amendment: We Will Resist If Senate Attempt To Veto President Buhari, Says APC Senators

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South District has said any move by the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari's veto of National Assembly's amendments to the Electoral Act would be resisted by him and his All Progressive Congress colleagues in the upper chamber.



Senator Ndume said: “If they make any move to override the president, we will block them. We are over 43 and more persons have indicated interest today. We are calling on our colleagues not to push the issue further because it is not in public interest.”



“If the elections are conducted twice, the security implications would be less than when it is spread to three weeks as proposed by the bill.” Senator Ali Ndume



He added that the re-ordering of timetable for 2019 election which led to the veto of the amendment is against the interest of the masses, hence the President’s refusl to assent to it.



Similarly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in an interview with Daily Trust also said he will fight the battle against the amendment have to the end.



“I don’t want to ruin this thing on the pages of newspaper. I cross bridges when I reach them. Those who are doing all these, they know that’s not the last on the amendment. They haven’t seen the last yet. Just tell them that the last has not been heard on that amendment. By the grace of God, I have made a vow; I will not betray my party” he said.