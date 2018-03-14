Failure of Security Agencies To Pay Debts Stalling Provision Of Electricity, Says EKEDC

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), says the failure of the police and other security agencies in Lagos to pay their huge accumulated bills is making it difficult to satisfy the demands for electricity in the state.   The Managing Director/CEO, EKDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said during a courtesy visit to Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Imohimi Edgal.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

Fadeyebi said while security provided by the police is necessary for the achievement of the company’s objectives, the commissioner should hasten the payment of the huge outstanding electricity bills of police formations within the company’s jurisdiction in Lagos.

Responding to the demand, Edgal said everybody must come to terms with the fact that electricity companies are now owned by private investors that must be supported to provide good services and make a profit on their investment.

He assured his guest that the law enforcement agency was aware of the need to settle its financial obligations to organisations providing services to it.

According to him, while electricity bills for offices and operational facilities were being paid centrally, policemen and women were being enlightened to pay their bills.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

