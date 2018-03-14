Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria - Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised alarm that a lot of “fake marriages’’ are taking place in the country.Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General of the agency who revealed this in Abuja on Wednesday stated that male foreigners were mostly involved in the act.According to him, the aim was to cheat on the conditions for the issuance of residence and work permits to foreigners by the agency.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised alarm that a lot of “fake marriages’’ are taking place in the country.

Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General of the agency who revealed this in Abuja on Wednesday stated that male foreigners were mostly involved in the act.

According to him, the aim was to cheat on the conditions for the issuance of residence and work permits to foreigners by the agency.

Muhammad Babandede

“We have observed that foreigners, especially men, are trying to beat the system of issuance of residence permits.

“A lot of fake or `arrangee’ marriages are going on, and that would give them permission to stay in this country without much liabilities.

“The advantage is that when you are the spouse of a Nigerian, you have no limitation on the job you will do; you don’t have to pay residence permit fees; it is easier for you to stay.

￼Babandede said NIS had arrested some culprits.

But he added that the agency has introduced measures to check the abuse.

According to him, this include insisting  on six months stay in Nigeria after marriage before an applicant can get residence permit and restricting foreign spouses to jobs for which Nigerians lacked the requisite skills and qualifications among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Sports First Nigerian Athlete To Run North Pole Marathon
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Amaechi Says Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Ready For Commercial Use By July
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Finally, AMCON Takes Over Distressed Arik Air, Appoints New Management—Arik Owes N135B
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Aero Commence Investigations Of Midair Fire Incident On Aero Contractors Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Business Nigerian Airlines’ Aircraft Deplete By 58.9% In One Year
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Opinion The Afropreneur: From Abuja To Kaduna by Rail By Idris Ayodeji Bello
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Vehicle In Convoy Of Akeredolu's Wife Kills 2 Undergraduates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Amendment: We Will Resist If Senate Attempt To Veto President Buhari, Says APC Senators
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Adamu: Senate President Using Ekweremadu To Do Dirty Work
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Protest By Muslim Groups Rocks National Assembly Public Hearing Over Amasa Firdus, Law School Hijab Controversy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Metuh Arrives To Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity World Famous Physicist, Stephen Hawking, Dies At 76
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore: Courage Personified By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Asks IGP To Submit Report Of Police Activities In 'Troubled' States
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Melaye Accuses Kogi Of Creating 'State Police'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram In Yobe, Buhari Vows That Heads Will Roll Over Abduction Of Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad