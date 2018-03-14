Kaduna Begins Training, Orientation For Newly Employed 25,000 Teachers

The Kaduna government in collaboration with Teacher Development Programme, TDP is currently conducting an induction and orientation program for new teachers employed by the state.

The program, which is expected to last eight days involves training of 25,000 newly employed teachers to familiarize them with the national teaching curriculum.

The orientation program is being held in 135 centres simultaneously across the state with teachers being taken in batches.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, the Communications Officer of TDP, Chinedu Anarado, said the program is meant to equip teachers with basic skills and help them deliver their works effectively.

Chinedu said, “What we are trying to achieve is that the next batch of teachers who are coming into the system should have a clear understanding of topics at basic education level. We equip them with the right set of skills and classroom management to be able to deliver effectively.”

“TDP has been supporting five states in the north-west of Nigeria in terms of teachers’ development. We are taking them through subject content so that they can know what they are going to teach, how to manage learners, how to organize classrooms to centre on learners and teach them with what is in their environment”, he added.

While commending Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his effort in strengthening the education sector, Chinedu noted that Kaduna had in the past organized such training for teachers.

“Participants are exhibiting some enthusiasm and excitement. This should be the first-time teachers who are about to take a new job are given such orientation and support. Big ups to Governor of Kaduna for going this route.”

The state government had in 2017 sacked 21,000 teachers for failing competency test of primary four pupils.