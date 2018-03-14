Lagos APC Chieftain Files Suit To Sack Oyegun, Others

A former Lagos state commissioner, Adewale Ahmed has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to declare the extension of tenure of Chief John Oyegun led National Working Committee of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as unconstitutional.   The National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari had about three weeks ago extended the tenure of the NWC by one year with effect from June 30.

A former Lagos state commissioner, Adewale Ahmed has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to declare the extension of tenure of Chief John Oyegun led National Working Committee of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as unconstitutional.  

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari had about three weeks ago extended the tenure of the NWC by one year with effect from June 30.

But Ahmed had in the suit asked the court to declare the tenure elongation illegal and stop the Independent National Electoral Commission from further dealing with the Oyegun led NWC as the executive of APC.

Defendants in the suit are Mr John Odigie, National Chairman of APC, Mr Segun Oni, Deputy National Chairman (South) and Senator Lawal Shaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North).

Others are Mr Ibrahim Gubi, National Secretary, Mr Pius Akinyelure, Vice-Chairman (South-west) as the fourth and fifth defendants.

APC and INEC were the sixth and seventh defendants in the matter.

In his originating summons filed on March 9, the applicants asked the court to determine if the defendants had the constitutional right under Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution and Articles 13 and 17 of the APC Constitution to extend the tenure of its NEC and NWC members.

In her ruling, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted the request of the applicant to sue the first to fifth defendants on behalf of all officers of the NEC and the NWC of the APC.

The court, however, asked the applicant to put the other defendants on notice and to serve all the processes and hearing notices on the defendants while adjourning to March 27 for hearing of the motion.

