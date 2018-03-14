President Buhari Asks IGP To Submit Report Of Police Activities In 'Troubled' States

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to prepare a detailed report of activities of the police in states hit by crises across the country.

The president made the request when he summoned Mr. Idris for a meeting on Tuesday.

The presidency said on its Twitter account that the Police chief is expected to give a vivid account of activities of the police in Benue State and other parts of the country affected by terrorism.

The President was also reported to have questioned the IGP on why he disobeyed his order to relocate to Benue.

“President Buhari today summoned the Inspector-General of Police to explain his flouting of the presidential order to remain in Benue State. The President has also asked for a comprehensive report on Police Operations in the affected States, after which further decisions will be made,” the presidency tweeted. Buhari and Idris Kpotum

The president, during his condolence visit to Benue, had told the people that he was not aware that his police chief did not heed his order to relocate to the state following the crisis between herdsmen and farmers which led to the killing of over 70 people.

Benue people, including the state governor, Samuel Ortom, had told the president that contrary to his instruction, Mr. Idris spent just one day in Benue before leaving for the nearby Nasarawa State.

The president had also during the visit to Benue promised that he would ensure that there is an end to killings and terrorism in the country.

He said, “We would like to restate our determination to ensure that the attacks and killings are brought to an end, and perpetrators to justice.”

Buhari, who had been on condolence visit to Taraba and Benue stated that he would continue his scheduled visit to other parts of the country that have witnessed violence and killings in the past few months.

The president is also schedule to visit Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States over the same issues.