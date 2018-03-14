Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth

The Senate Minority Leader, Mr Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, tagged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State a bad representation for the argument of inclusion of young people in leadership positions in Nigeria. The former governor of Akwa Ibom state said this while contributing to a motion raised by Senator Dino Melaye at the plenary of the Senate that the Bello has assented to a law that will lead to the creation of an organization that will operate like ‘state police’.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

The Senate Minority Leader, Mr Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, tagged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State a bad representation for the argument of inclusion of young people in leadership positions in Nigeria.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state said this while contributing to a motion raised by Senator Dino Melaye at the plenary of the Senate that the Bello has assented to a law that will lead to the creation of an organization that will operate like ‘state police’.

Akpabio said, “Quite, unfortunately, it is Kogi again. Here we are at the Senate trying to make laws to enable youth to go for elections to be voted for and we are seeing a very youthful governor who is giving the impression that we, elders, should continue to recycle ourselves. But I do know that the youth of Nigeria are ready.

Former Akwa Ibom Gov. Godswill Akpabio

“Having been a governor before, we were very circumspect about arming militants or arming youth because at the end of the day, even after you’ve left office, it will be difficult for you to retrieve that weapon.

“To hear that there is a law at all mentioning people to carry light weapons in a state is not only condemnable but must be looked into because Nigeria has been struggling with the proliferation of arms. What is happening is almost like legalizing illegality.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

