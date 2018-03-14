In Yobe, Buhari Vows That Heads Will Roll Over Abduction Of Dapchi Girls

President Muhamadu Buhari said he would ensure that anyone or agency found culpable in the Boko Haram's abduction of the 110 girls from their school in Dapchi town faces the full the wrath of the law.

The president made the statement while speaking at a town hall meeting in Damaturu, Yobe during his condolence visit to the state.

The Police and the Army have been trading blames on which of them was responsible for the security slip that enabled Boko Haram to successfully abduct the girls.

Buhari In Town Hall Meeting In Yobe

Buhari, however, disclosed that an investigation committee had been set up with the hope that any agency or persons found to have contributed to the slip that led to the kidnap of the girls would be punished.

The president said, “The Federal Government has set up a 12-member Committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the students. The membership of the Committee was drawn from among security agencies and local residents. It is my hope that any agency, person or group found to have been negligent or culpable in the abduction of the girls will be punished in accordance with the law.”

On efforts being made to ensure that the kidnapped girls are freed, the President said Nigeria is partnering with the International Community and organizations including neighbouring countries in the rescue effort.

While defending the action of his government in response to the kidnap of the schoolgirls, the president attacked the administration of the immediate president, Goodluck Jonathan. According to him, while the former president ignored the kidnap of Chibok girls, his government acted swiftly when the news of the kidnap of the Dapchi girls broke.

He added that the country would continue to negotiate for the release of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls.

“The Federal Government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the schoolgirls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over 3 years.

“Due to our commitment, over 100 Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families, sent back to school and empowered with requisite skills.”

While noting that members of the opposition party have been capitalizing on insurgency and killings in the country to score ‘political points’, Buhari promised Nigerians that his administration would not rest until all kidnapped persons in the country are rescued.

He, however, asked Nigerians to support his administration by not engaging in activities that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the country.