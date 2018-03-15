Bridge Collapses, Kills Several People In Florida

A pedestrian walkway in Miami, Florida collapsed on Thursday, killing several people.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 15, 2018

The fatalities were confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol after multiple vehicles were crushed by the bridge near Florida International University's campus. 

According to Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, there were people on the bridge and several cars underneath it. 

The walkway weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, according to FIU. 

The bridge was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and was scheduled to open early 2019.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department is said to be searching for victims as well as securing the structure. 

Meanwhile, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Press Secretary, reported that President Donald Trump was aware of the bridge collapse and would provide government assistance as needed to the area. 

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it would also provide assistance by sending a team to investigate the collapse. 

The bridge was worth $11.4 million and was meant to connect the Florida International University school to the city of Sweetwater, Florida. 

According to the college, the bridge was built and designed by Munilla Construction Management in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers. 

 

Sahara Reporters, NY

