Charly Boy Calls For Scrap Of National Assembly

Showbiz personality and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy is angry about the ongoing ‘pilfering’ of funds from the national treasury by Nigerian lawmakers through bogus salaries and allowances.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 15, 2018

Showbiz personality and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy is angry about the ongoing ‘pilfering’  of funds from the national treasury by Nigerian lawmakers through bogus salaries and allowances.

He is advocating that the greedy lawmakers should be sent home with the dissolution of the National Assembly, according to a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

“I believe that we should scrap the National Assembly. Too many 419ers, riffraff, scumbags and criminals.

“Honourables who are dishonourable. Distinguished who are riffraffs. Criminals in suits and Agbada. With dis kin poverty and hunger in the land, why are our senators the most paid in the world. Let’s do away with this yeye Senate, save money, so that the common man can have a life.

“Very soon we will occupy to protest against the huge waste of our resources. God punish evil people. #ourmumudondo.

“This change has changed many people to kidnappers, armed robbers, and paupers.

“Whoever shuts his ears at the cry of the poor, they also shall cry themselves, but not be heard.” Charly Boy during the NLC protest Sahara Reporters Media

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Suspension' Rededicates Me To My Duties, Says Rep Jibrin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Adamu: Senate President Using Ekweremadu To Do Dirty Work
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Electoral Amendment: We Will Resist If Senate Attempt To Veto President Buhari, Says APC Senators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos APC Chieftain Files Suit To Sack Oyegun, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria - Immigration Service
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
VIDEO: Massive Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota Lagos
Breaking News Breaking: Olusosun Dumpsite Inferno Destroys LAGBUS Vehicles, Trucks, Wares
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Suicide Bomber Kills Scores, Injures 6 In Maiduguri
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police FRSC Personnel Brutalizes Journalist In FCT
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Suspension' Rededicates Me To My Duties, Says Rep Jibrin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Releases Details Of Reduced Land Use Charge
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Protest By Muslim Groups Rocks National Assembly Public Hearing Over Amasa Firdus, Law School Hijab Controversy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Heeds To Pressure, Reduces Land Use Charge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Metuh Arrives To Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad