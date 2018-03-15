Charly Boy Calls For Scrap Of National Assembly

Showbiz personality and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy is angry about the ongoing ‘pilfering’ of funds from the national treasury by Nigerian lawmakers through bogus salaries and allowances.

He is advocating that the greedy lawmakers should be sent home with the dissolution of the National Assembly, according to a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

“I believe that we should scrap the National Assembly. Too many 419ers, riffraff, scumbags and criminals.

“Honourables who are dishonourable. Distinguished who are riffraffs. Criminals in suits and Agbada. With dis kin poverty and hunger in the land, why are our senators the most paid in the world. Let’s do away with this yeye Senate, save money, so that the common man can have a life.

“Very soon we will occupy to protest against the huge waste of our resources. God punish evil people. #ourmumudondo.

“This change has changed many people to kidnappers, armed robbers, and paupers.

“Whoever shuts his ears at the cry of the poor, they also shall cry themselves, but not be heard.” Charly Boy during the NLC protest