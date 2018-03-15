Four Die In Abuja-Lokoja Road Crashes In 3 Days

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 15, 2018

At least, four persons have been confirmed killed in three different auto-crashes along Lokoja-Abuja road between Sunday and Tuesday this week.

Two persons were crushed to death by a hit-and-run truck on Sunday night at Gada Biyu village, on Abuja- Lokoja road.

A witness told Daily Trust that the incident happened at about 9:12 pm when an unmarked truck coming from Lokoja axis ran over the two young men who were riding on a motorcycle. He said the cyclist and his passenger was crossing the highway when the truck ran over them and sped off.

“Before some people arrived the scene, the driver had sped off. However, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials evacuated the corpses to the hospital,” he said.

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the (FRSC), ACC Olasupo Esuruoso, confirmed the accident, which he attributed to a hit-and-run truck. He said the two corpses were identified and handed over to their relatives for burial at Gada Biyu village.

He revealed that one other person died on Wednesday night at Omoko village, on the same road, which he said involved a trailer with registration number KNC 145 XA and a Daf truck without a registration number.

According to him, one person was injured in the accident, which he attributed to wrongful overtaking, speed limit violation and loss of control. One person also died in another accident, which occurred yesterday morning near NIPCO filling station in Abaji, on the same road.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Mitsubishi bus with registration number YAB 195 JK.

The unit commander also confirmed the accident, attributing it to speed limit violation and loss of control. He added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at Abaji general hospital morgue.

