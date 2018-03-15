Funds May Stall Zungeru Power Project, Says Ministry Of Power

The deputy director, Energy Resources, Ministry of Power, Engr. Olatubosun Owoeye said the Zungeru power project might not be completed at the scheduled date except the National Assembly approves funds appropriated for the project.

He revealed this while taking a tour of the 700-megawatt hydropower dam project, a deal between the Nigerian and the Chinese government at a ratio of 25 to 75%.

While inspecting the power plant, Owoeye said the $1.29bn project is 45% completed. He said six turbines would have been installed the end of 2019.

Zungeru Hydro Electricity

But Mr Xiao Nie, Deputy Project Manager, CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, the company handling the project had about seven months ago, said it was 47% ready.

He had also disclosed that the project will be completed in 2020. Nie said the plant is made up of four units of 175 megawatts each.

The first unit is expected to come up in December 2019, while the others are to come up at intervals of three months each.

The project was inaugurated by the Jonathan administration in 2013.