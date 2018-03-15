Metuh's Application To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment Suffers Set Back In Court

The long-expected ruling on the application to travel abroad for medical treatment by former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olisa Metuh, on Thursday, suffered another setback as the judge asked parties to submit authorities as a condition for ruling.

After listening to arguments of both parties, Justice Okon Abang, the trial judge, asked parties to the matter to submit all authorities cited by their counsels to the court before 12:00 noon on Friday.

Justice Abang held that upon the receipt of the authorities, the court will determine the date for ruling on Mr. Metuh’s application.

The former PDP spokesman and his company, Destra Investments Limited, are being prosecuted by the EFCC on a seven-count charge of fraud and for allegedly laundering part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, the prosecution counsel maintained that Exhibit 3 is based on documentary hearsay and cannot stand on its own.

The defense counsel, however, urged the court to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to constitute a medical team to assess Mr. Metuh’s health with the view to ascertaining the veracity of his claim of ill-health. He added that the content of Exhibit 3 is factual and urged the court to use it in the determination of the application.

The former PDP spokesman had made many unsuccessful attempts, through his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, to get the court’s permission of the court to travel abroad for treatment. He told the court that his health condition is deteriorating because of spinal cord compression, which requires a corrective surgery in a London hospital.

Mr. Metuh recently arrived the court in an ambulance and sat on a wheelchair in the hope of convincing the court of his state of health. His application, which was opposed by the prosecutor, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, on the ground that he had filed similar ones in the past, was not granted.

He argued that Mr. Metuh did not provide sufficient materials before the court to enable the court to grant his request.