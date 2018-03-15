National Judicial Council Recommends Retirement Of 2 Judges, Investigating 3 For Corruption Related Offences

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Theresa Uzokwe and Justice Obisike Oji of Abia State High Court over various acts of misconduct.

Soji Oye, spokesperson for the NJC who annouced this in a statement on Thursday added that the Council also approved appointment of 60 new judges.

NJC said the Abia Chief Judge acted against the ethics of the professionn by misconducting herself while overseeing a case in Suit No. HU/131/2005.

“Hon. Mr Justice Uzokwe was also found to have misconducted himself in Suit No. HU/131/2005, wherein he delivered judgement in the sum of N825, 000 (Eight Hundred and Twenty-five Thousand Naira) only in favour of a Litigant, but subsequently signed a garnishee order of N109, 612, 500 (One Hundred and Nine Million, Six Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only,” said NJC.

The judge was also after an investigation, found guilty for working with a parallel Judicial Service Commission instead of the one constituted by the State Governor and confirmed by the House of Assembly.

On his part, Justice Obisike was queried for allowing himself to be sworn-in as acting Chief Judge, an act that, according to NJC, amounted to aiding unconstitutional process. National-Judicial-Council-NJC-building

The Council said the reply of the Judge to the querry was found unsatisfactory and he was therefore recommended for compulsory retirement.

The judicial council placed Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo of the FCT High Court on watch list for his impropriety in a case between U.L.O. Consultants Ltd v BIL Construction Nigeria Ltd.

Also placed on watch list is Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Lagos State High Court for grave errors of judgment in her level of involvement in a family business.

The council found that the Judge should have been more circumspect and conscious of her office.

Justice Williams was investigated as a result of a petition submitted by Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams, SAN.

Oye said the Council also considered various petitions written against thirty-one (31) Judicial Officers.

Hon. Mr. Justice Mwada Balami of the FCT High Court has been referred to the police for investigation over an allegation that she received N5, 000,000 (Five Million Naira) bribe to grant bail to an accused person.