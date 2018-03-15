NYSC Withdraws Corps Members From Troubled Kaduna Communities

The Kaduna State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dahunsi Mohammed, said on Wednesday that the scheme has withdrawn corps members serving in troubled communities in Kaduna. He also said the scheme will suspend the posting of corps members particularly to Kajuru Local Government Area due to the recent crisis that claimed 12 lives.

by Ibrahim Mohammed Mar 15, 2018

The Kaduna State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dahunsi Mohammed, said on Wednesday that the scheme has withdrawn corps members serving in troubled communities in Kaduna.

He also said the scheme will suspend the posting of corps members particularly to Kajuru Local Government Area due to the recent crisis that claimed 12 lives.

The coordinator, who stated this during NYSC/Corps Employers workshop with the theme: ‘Tackling Emerging Challenges in Youth Corps Administration Through Greater NYSC / Stakeholders Participation’, said the action would subsist until the security situation improves.

NYSC members

“We are sorry we did not post corps members to places we know there is crisis. We stopped posting corps members to Birnin-Gwari and we have also withdrawn all corps members serving at Kasuwa Magani where crisis recently broke out. This will continue until normalcy returns to these areas and other places where we have social unrest”, he said.

On the rejection of corps members posted to some organisations, the coordinator described this as sad.

“As long as posting is done without strict compliance with corps employers request, the challenge of corps rejection will persist. That cannot drive the country’s developmental agenda. What obtains is a glut of graduates in the humanities and the arts, which a country striving for technological development like Nigeria barely needs.

“The effect of this is too many corps graduates of arts and humanities chasing fewer placements for primary assignment which automatically leads to rejection,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed also said NYSC has devised strategies to counter challenges by organising a forum where the management and corps employers ”rub minds on best practices to optimally utilise the skills of corps members to check sharp practices”.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, represented at the event by Aisha Mohammed said the NYSC has had the tradition of organising discussions with ‘stakeholders’ especially corps employers with the aim of strengthening mutual capacity for the effective engagement of corps members.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Ibrahim Mohammed

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Corpses Of Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue Village Arrive Church For Mass Funeral
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram In Yobe, Buhari Vows That Heads Will Roll Over Abduction Of Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: Massive Action, Not 'Unjust Tears' Needed From Buhari, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen Kill Traders In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Plateau Governor Sacks Council Chairman Over Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Kaduna Begins Training, Orientation For Newly Employed 25,000 Teachers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria - Immigration Service
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
VIDEO: Massive Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota Lagos
Breaking News Breaking: Olusosun Dumpsite Inferno Destroys LAGBUS Vehicles, Trucks, Wares
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Charly Boy Calls For Scrap Of National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Suicide Bomber Kills Scores, Injures 6 In Maiduguri
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police FRSC Personnel Brutalizes Journalist In FCT
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Suspension' Rededicates Me To My Duties, Says Rep Jibrin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Releases Details Of Reduced Land Use Charge
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Protest By Muslim Groups Rocks National Assembly Public Hearing Over Amasa Firdus, Law School Hijab Controversy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Heeds To Pressure, Reduces Land Use Charge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad